Hulk Hogan Appears In Royal Rumble Video Package On WWE Raw

Hulk Hogan made an appearance in a Royal Rumble video package on this week’s Raw, teasing that he could have another one in him. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared in the video package on Monday’s show in which he talked about how you never know who might show up in the Rumble, and added, “You never know… I might have one more left in me.”

Hogan has teased the notion of having another match in him for some time on and off, though he hasn’t competed since 2012. He hasn’t competed in a Royal Rumble match since the 1992 Rumble where Ric Flair won the vacant title.