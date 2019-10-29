wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Has Rough Landing In Iceland On Way To Saudi Arabia
October 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Hulk Hogan posted on his Facebook that he had a rough landing in Iceland as he was making his way to Saudi Arabia. The tires blew out on Hogan’s private plane in Iceland. Hogan stated he was able to use a private plane courtesy of his friend from Minnesota from Iceland to Saudi Arabia.
Hogan is scheduled to corner his five-man team against Ric Flair’s team at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday.
