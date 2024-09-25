– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan joined Barstool Rasslin’, and he was asked if he still keeps in touch with modern wrestlers. Hogan said he does, revealing he’s recently spoken to WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and AEW star Chris Jericho, who told him they were paying tribute to Hollywood Hogan with part of their acts. Hogan said Jericho told him that he’s evoking “Hollywood Hogan ’96.”

Hulk Hogan said on staying in touch with other wrestlers (via Fightful), “Yeah. I’ll hit Cody [Rhodes] up, or we’ll talk, you know. He wears that weightlifting belt and stuff like that. I talk to a lot of the guys like Chris Jericho. He’s a good friend of mine. He goes, ‘Well, I’m just doing Hollywood Hogan ’96.’ I said, ‘You’re doing a good job, brother.’ So I talk to a lot of the young guys. They’re still running around.”

Jericho has used the line, “That doesn’t for me, brother,” as part of his Learning Tree character on TV. It’s a line that has been infamously attributed to Hulk Hogan in many cases, usually in stories of Hogan instituting his creative control for on-air storylines.