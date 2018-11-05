Various News: Hulk Hogan Says He Looks Like He Can Beat Up The Whole WWE Roster, WWE Champion vs. Champion Video

– Hulk Hogan made his return to WWE TV at last week’s Crown Jewel, and according to his Twitter post, he feels too jacked and plans to trim down…

Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swole, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers legs. I don’t want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 5, 2018

– Gran Metalik welcomed a new daughter, Dayana Sofia, into the world. He posted the following on Twitter…

Gracias a Dios 🙏🏼una bendición más mi Dayana Sofia 👧 pic.twitter.com/ugJJ2snuZl — Gran Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) November 5, 2018

– Here is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring classic champion vs. champion matches…