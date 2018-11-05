Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Hulk Hogan Says He Looks Like He Can Beat Up The Whole WWE Roster, WWE Champion vs. Champion Video

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Hulk Hogan WWE Crown Jewel

– Hulk Hogan made his return to WWE TV at last week’s Crown Jewel, and according to his Twitter post, he feels too jacked and plans to trim down…

– Gran Metalik welcomed a new daughter, Dayana Sofia, into the world. He posted the following on Twitter…

– Here is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring classic champion vs. champion matches…

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading