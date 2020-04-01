wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Says He Tore His Right Bicep and Tags Rusev, Rusev Responds
March 31, 2020 | Posted by
Hulk Hogan is dealing with a torn bicep and had a moment of commiseration with Rusev over it. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter noting that he tore his right bicep today “where it goes in at my front deltoid.” He included a shout-out to Rusev, who has dealt with bicep injuries in the past and got a response from the WWE star as you can see below:
We are just a couple of Real 🇺🇸 https://t.co/gh0PpUFlFL
— Miro (@RusevBUL) March 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Wade Barrett On Why He Left WWE, Feeling Like He Needed to Go and Being Depressed After He Left
- Madman Fulton Says He Can Do Things In Impact He Couldn’t In NXT
- FOX Announces Huge Deal With WWE: Wrestlemania Through FOX Apps, WWE Backstage Returning, FOX Sports Air Classic WWE Programming
- Jim Cornette Blasts Matt Hardy – Chris Jericho AEW Segment, Says They Buried Schiavone & Jericho Shouldn’t Have Put Up With It, Calls Tony Khan A ‘Mark’