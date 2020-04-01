wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan Says He Tore His Right Bicep and Tags Rusev, Rusev Responds

March 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan is dealing with a torn bicep and had a moment of commiseration with Rusev over it. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter noting that he tore his right bicep today “where it goes in at my front deltoid.” He included a shout-out to Rusev, who has dealt with bicep injuries in the past and got a response from the WWE star as you can see below:

Hulk Hogan, Rusev, Jeremy Thomas

