Hulk Hogan Says He’s Looking Forward To Going To Saudi Arabia With WWE

In a new interview with Orlando Sentinel, Hulk Hogan stated that he’s looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with WWE…

On Going To Saudi Arabia With WWE: “There are a lot of plans in the works,” Hogan said. “I’m looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania — but yeah, we’re moving forward at a rapid pace. It’s exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone.”

On His Legacy: “This is a total ego trip, but this is what I would love: To be the hood ornament of the WWE, to be the Babe Ruth of the WWE, and to always be around when any of the big stuff is going on…” Hogan said. “I sure would love to be a part of the WrestleManias and the big events and the grand openings and the new conquests of the WWE. Saudi Arabia! Hong Kong! China! Antarctica! The North Pole! Whatever it is, I’d like to be part of the ongoing growth of the wrestling business, and be with WWE the whole time, that’s the only place to be.”

On Being A Backstage Politician: “Once I got in the [top] spot, to keep the spot, that’s where the politics come in. Everybody goes, ‘Well, Hulk Hogan was a politician.’ Well, thank God I was! That’s why I made more money than anybody, that’s why I kept the belt longer, that’s why instead of a five- or six- or 10-year run like the Rock or Stone Cold or different wrestlers, I had a 35-year run on top.”

On His Initial Reaction To Being Asked To Join The n.W.o: “I said, ‘I don’t know, man, I’m a singles wrestler and I don’t really like tag teams,’” Hogan said. “This is either going to be the greatest thing that ever happened to my career or my career is over. … But when [Hall and Nash] came in, I watched them the first couple of weeks and I was, oh man, I don’t want to miss this money train.”