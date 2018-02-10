Hulk Hogan Says He’s Ready For a WWE Comeback, Ric Flair Praises Their Friendship

– Hulk Hogan recently spoke with TMZ, and spoke about his desire to make a comeback with WWE. Here is what he had to say…

“For me, I’d love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career. I’d love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff. It has to be the perfect timing for both sides. We’re all on good terms. We’re all working towards the same goal. So hopefully, I’ll be able to be back with my wrestling family some day soon.”

Hogan & Ric Flair were doing a Q&A event at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, and Flair spoke about their relationship, noting that Hogan is one of the most caring people he’s ever met and even flew to Georgia when he was in the hospital last year. Flair also says Hulk gave him money when he needed it the most several years ago.