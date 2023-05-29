Hulk Hogan Says Roman Reigns ‘Has It Figured Out’, Thinks He Could Have Made Money With Him In His Prime

In an interview with the MMA Hour (via Wrestling Inc), Hulk Hogan praised Roman Reigns and said that he thinks he could have made money with Roman if he were in his prime. He praised Reigns for his timing, facial expressions and storytelling in the ring. He noted he isn’t sure where Reins would go on a wrestling Mount Rushmore ‘as far as the main event wrestler goes’, but had high praise for the tribal chief.

He said: “He’s got it figured out. A lot of people wrestle [for] 20 or 30 years and they don’t ever figure it out. I mean, they’re smart to the business, but they really never figured it out. He’s figured out as far as placement and timing goes, and that slow, methodical cadence when you’re in the ring. End of the day, if I was in my prime and I walked in with him, I could draw some major money with him.”

Hogan also noted that he only watches WWE for Reigns, Randy Orton, The Usos and a few others, and fast forwards through the rest.