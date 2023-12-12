Hulk Hogan Says There Are Very Few Attractions In Pro Wrestling

While appearing on MrSantiZap (per Fightful), Hulk Hogan was asked who he would want to wrestle at WrestleMania if he could step into the ring again, which is not likely due to his health and history of back surgeries.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the lack of attractions in the pro wrestling industry. In recent years, WWE has moved away from relying on one top star in favor of promoting the brand. He named Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton as the stars he would pick.

He said, “If it was somebody from today’s landscape, that is a tricky question because things have changed so much. There are very few attractions in the business. There was Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre The Giant, John Cena. There are very few guys who have become attractions, but there are some really good main event players that are right there at greatness. They are at the greatness level. For me to pick one guy out, I figure it wouldn’t be fair. Choices would be Roman Reigns, of course. Seth Rollins, I’d love to rock him one time. He’s a cocky dude, I’d like to get up in Seth Rollins’ face. Somebody I did wrestle one time before, it could have been a fluke that I got a victory, I would love to wrestle Randy Orton. Those would be the three guys.”