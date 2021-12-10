Hulk Hogan Seen Out With Walking Cane (Pic)

Hulk Hogan is getting out and about, having been spotted recently taking a photo with a fan and using a walking cane. The WWE Hall of Famer took a photo with the fan in a pic poster to social media at a CVS, as you can see below.

Hogan’s health status has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks after Ric Flair said on his podcast that Hogan was some “really bad health issues.” He posted a photo online about a week later in which he said that he was down to his “9th grade weight” of 275 pounds.