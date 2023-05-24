Hulk Hogan Says Shane McMahon Contacted Him For a Match At WrestleMania

Hulk Hogan hasn’t wrestled in over a decade, but he says that Shane McMahon contacted him about doing a match at WrestleMania this year. Hogan was a guest on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour promoting his new wellness brand and during the conversation, Helwani asked him if he felt like he could have another match. He noted that Shane contacted him a few months before WrestleMania about another match and that he wasn’t ready at the time, but could be up for it in the future. You can check out the highlights below:

On Shane McMahon contacting him about a match: “You know what’s so funny? Shane, Shane McMahon called me, right? He goes, ‘Ah, you got one more in you, old man?’ I said, ‘Take it easy with the old man stuff, brother,’ you know? So I said, ‘What do you want to do?’ He goes, ‘All you gotta do is stand in the middle of the ring, and I’ll come to you!’ I said, ‘Well right now, my back needs a little more work. But that’s something we can talk about next year.’”

On not getting a retirement match: “I have always wanted to have a retirement match. Now I’m not moving around the way I should be, so I’m going to keep working and keep training and keep doing rehab, and see where I’m at about six months from now. But all I found out in the wrestling business, brother, is you never say never.”

On when Shane contacted him: “I talked to Shane probably about three months before WrestleMania. And he happened to be in Madison Square Garden, and I guess there’s a place in Madison Square Garden where they got a Hall of Fame. And they’ve got my boots up there, and they’ve got my tights. And he took a picture standing in front of it. And Shane called me at home, and he goes, ‘Hey! Look at that picture I just sent you. So I looked at it, he goes, ‘Well, you got one more in you?’ And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And so he started running storylines by me, to try to like ramp us into that mode… there’s several things we came up with.

“I told him, I said, ‘I just need to get my feet underneath me more. Now’s not the time. Not this WrestleMania, definitely not. But let’s talk about four or five months from now, we’ll see where we’re at.”

