– During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan revealed his personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling legends, citing such fellow Hall of Famers as Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, and Macho Man Randy Savage.

Hogan said on his list (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s Andre the Giant, it’s Roddy Piper, it’s without a doubt Ric Flair, and ‘Macho Man.’ That’s the real Mt. Rushmore.” He continued, “Those guys laid the groundwork for everybody that came after them. Those guys made me. If it wasn’t for those guys, I wouldn’t be Hulk Hogan.”