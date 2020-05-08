wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan Shows Off Back Surgery Scars in New Photo

May 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan WWE Raw

Hulk Hogan shared a look at the scars from his back surgeries in a new photo posted to his Instagram account. Hogan, who underwent his latest back surgery in November, posted to his Instagram account to share a photo of his back as you can see below.

Hogan captioned the photo:

10 surgeries you can hang a MAC truck from my back and I’ll still take the whole WWE roster on brother!!!! #immortal #Clearwater #hogansbeachshop #wwe

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading