Hulk Hogan Shows Off Back Surgery Scars in New Photo
May 8, 2020 | Posted by
Hulk Hogan shared a look at the scars from his back surgeries in a new photo posted to his Instagram account. Hogan, who underwent his latest back surgery in November, posted to his Instagram account to share a photo of his back as you can see below.
Hogan captioned the photo:
10 surgeries you can hang a MAC truck from my back and I’ll still take the whole WWE roster on brother!!!! #immortal #Clearwater #hogansbeachshop #wwe
