wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan Special Set To Air On FOX Tomorrow

August 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash 2002 Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura, returning WWE Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that a special is set to air on FOX tomorrow focusing on the life of the late Hulk Hogan. The special is called TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan and airs at 8 PM ET. It will feature comments from Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart, Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu and Charlotte Flair.

The special will then be available on Hulu starting Wednesday.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading