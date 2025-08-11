Hulk Hogan Special Set To Air On FOX Tomorrow

PWInsider reports that a special is set to air on FOX tomorrow focusing on the life of the late Hulk Hogan. The special is called TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan and airs at 8 PM ET. It will feature comments from Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart, Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu and Charlotte Flair.

The special will then be available on Hulu starting Wednesday.