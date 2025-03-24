UPDATED: Well that was quick. On The link to the Hulk Hogan package is now available again and can be viewed here.

ORIGINAL: Hulk Hogan’s “Real American Suite” package has apparently been dropped from the available VIP packages for WrestleMania 41. As Fightful notes, On Location was offering the package which included a premium luxury suite seat for both nights of the show, all inclusive food and beverages, Hulk Hogan themed souvenirs, a Topgolf event hosted by The Miz, a meet-and-greet with Hogan, and more.

The site notes that the package was originally offered for $9,500 and dropped to $6,950, but is now no longer available. Trying to access the package takes you to a 404 Error.

No word as of yet on why the package was dropped.