UPDATED: Hulk Hogan ‘Real American Suite’ Package Now Available Again Among WrestleMania 41 VIP Offerings
March 23, 2025
UPDATED: Well that was quick. On The link to the Hulk Hogan package is now available again and can be viewed here.
ORIGINAL: Hulk Hogan’s “Real American Suite” package has apparently been dropped from the available VIP packages for WrestleMania 41. As Fightful notes, On Location was offering the package which included a premium luxury suite seat for both nights of the show, all inclusive food and beverages, Hulk Hogan themed souvenirs, a Topgolf event hosted by The Miz, a meet-and-greet with Hogan, and more.
The site notes that the package was originally offered for $9,500 and dropped to $6,950, but is now no longer available. Trying to access the package takes you to a 404 Error.
No word as of yet on why the package was dropped.