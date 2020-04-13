Hulk Hogan Takes Ronda Rousey’s Side Over ‘Marks Working Themselves Into A Shoot’

Hulk Hogan, who recently offered a questionable take on the Coronavirus pandemic, has decided to weigh in with his thoughts on the Ronda Rousey situation from over the weekend. If you missed it, Rousey said in an interview that pro wrestling was fake fighting, which did not sit well with wrestling fans. It didn’t sit well with wrestlers either as Lana, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax all expressed their irritation (at best) with Rousey.

Rousey concluded her point by saying anyone upset has never been in a real fight, and the ‘marks’ had worked themselves into a shoot. That tweet was in itself a reference to something Hogan wrote in 2011.

Goodnight HULKAMANIACS and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 16, 2011

It seems the Hulkster has Rousey’s side in this. He in the comments on her Instagram post: “Wow that’s how I need to wake up every morning instead of coffee, marks always work themselves into a shoot especially when they are in the ring, truer words have never been spoken, yo Travis love u guys. HH”

Rousey replied: “Thank you Balgrin!! I learned from the best!! the Browsey House loves you!!”

Balgrin is a reference to Rousey previously saying that was how she pronounced ‘Hogan’ as a kid.