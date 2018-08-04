Hulk Hogan Teases October 27th Announcement

Today at the National Sports Collectors Convention, Hulk Hogan told fans to look for his “October 27th” announcement. Hogan was on hand at the IX Center to sign autographs at the weekend show and made the announcement…

“All the brothers out here with the nWo shirts on, something really special is going to be going down. Just remember, the date, October 27. Go to HulkHogan.com, something very special is gonna happen October 27.”