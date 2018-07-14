Various News: Hulk Hogan Thanks Cody Rhodes For Praise, New Hogan Podcast Coming Soon, DDP Parties With Pro Bowl Quarterback

– Earlier today in a Twitter Q&A, Cody once again said that Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock from Wrestlemania X-8 is his favorite match of all time. Hogan responded to thank him and said that a match involving Dusty Rhodes is HIS favorite match ever. Here’s the exchange:

Hogan vs Rock I don’t trust anybody who says otherwise. (Also, I answer this every time we do one of these ha) https://t.co/BdPoYVRrcJ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2018

Yo @CodyRhodes thanks for the love but the greatest match I ever saw was when I was 17yrs old. The Great Malenko vs Dusty! They were bleeding like pigs and Dusty took out Malenkos teeth. Then he stomped on them in the middle of the ring and fought https://t.co/7FhEj5WNPo — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 14, 2018

all the way out the front door into the street until both Funk brothers attacked both of them and threw them in the back of a pickup truck and drove off into the night. — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 14, 2018

– Later on, a fan asked Hogan if he was going to prepare a podcast, and Hogan said something was in the works.

@HulkHogan Do you have a podcast or anything? I bet you have stories for days — jeremy montgomery (@jeray13) July 14, 2018

My team has something in the works brother. Stay tuned — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 14, 2018

– Diamond Dallas Page posted photos of himself partying with Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton.