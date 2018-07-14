Quantcast

 

Various News: Hulk Hogan Thanks Cody Rhodes For Praise, New Hogan Podcast Coming Soon, DDP Parties With Pro Bowl Quarterback

July 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Earlier today in a Twitter Q&A, Cody once again said that Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock from Wrestlemania X-8 is his favorite match of all time. Hogan responded to thank him and said that a match involving Dusty Rhodes is HIS favorite match ever. Here’s the exchange:

– Later on, a fan asked Hogan if he was going to prepare a podcast, and Hogan said something was in the works.

– Diamond Dallas Page posted photos of himself partying with Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton.

