Hulk Hogan Thanks Velveteen Dream for Tribute at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hulk Hogan Hulk Hogan’s WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter and thanked Velveteen Dream for paying tribute to him last night with his Hollywood Hogan-style entrance and attire at last night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. You can check out Hogan’s tweets to Velveteen Dream below.

Last night’s TakeOver: WarGames 2 event was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s results and coverage for the event RIGHT HERE.


