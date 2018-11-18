Hulk Hogan Thanks Velveteen Dream for Tribute at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter and thanked Velveteen Dream for paying tribute to him last night with his Hollywood Hogan-style entrance and attire at last night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. You can check out Hogan’s tweets to Velveteen Dream below.

Last night’s TakeOver: WarGames 2 event was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s results and coverage for the event RIGHT HERE.

@VelveteenWWE yo Velvet thanks for keeping the dream alive my brother only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 18, 2018

Strong my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 18, 2018



