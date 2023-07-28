wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Says The Miz ‘Gets’ Wrestling, Is Keeping It Alive
July 28, 2023 | Posted by
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan had some high praise for the Miz, saying that not only does he get the business, he’s helping to keep it alive. He told The Morning After (via Fightful):
“That brother is keeping this art from alive. Every time I see him, I tell him how much I love him for what he’s done because he understands this business a lot more than most of the guys do. There are probably two or three guys that I can pick up that understand the business. He’s one of them. He gets it.“
