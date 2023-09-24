Hulk Hogan Says The Rock Coming Back for WrestleMania 40 Would Be Unforgettable

In a recent Sports Illustrated interview, Hulk Hogan shared his thoughts on the possibility of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning to WWE for WrestleMania 40. According to Hogan, seeing Johnson back in the ring for a headliner event at the show would be a memory for the ages. You can find a highlight from Hogan on the subject below.

On potentially seeing Johnson facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40: “That would be a moment for everyone. Not everyone was around, not even a lot of today’s stars, for the first WrestleMania with Mr. T and Liberace. Or to see me and Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III. But if Rock comes back, people will never forget it. For all the people to see him come back, and see greatness right in front of us, it would be amazing. If The Rock comes back at WrestleMania, it will be a moment people will never forget.”