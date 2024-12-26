– Speaking to Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, Hulk Hogan spoke about Cody Rhodes’ run at the top of WWE as Undisputed Champion along with Cody’s father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Below are some highlights:

Hulk Hogan on Cody Rhodes: “A lot of what we did back then still works. From time to time, you see him sort of ‘Hulk up’. That’s cool to see. But it’s so hard to compare. This is a completely different time. I slammed Andre The Giant once [at WrestleMania III], and that was it. Would one slam be enough now? I don’t know. So times have changed, but Cody’s doing a great job with the belt–and that’s not easy.”

Hogan on Dusty Rhodes getting him into wrestling: “Dusty was the one who got me hooked on wrestling. If Dusty Rhodes was not on TV on Saturday or Sunday morning here in Tampa, we were pissed off. We lived for Dusty Rhodes. I loved the matches, but the interviews alone, man–those were incredible. He was the main reason I got focused on pro wrestling. If it wasn’t for Dusty, none of this happens.”