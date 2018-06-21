Quantcast

 

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Thinks He Should Be Velveteen Dream’s Manager, Roman Reigns Comments On His Beard, Clip From First Episode of NXT In Full Sail

June 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hulk Hogan

– In a post on Twitter, Hulk Hogan suggested that he should be the manager of the Velveteen Dream. The Dream mimicked Hogan’s poses during his entrance at NXT Takeover: Chicago II.

– WWE Network has posted a clip from the first episode of NXT in Full Sail, featuring Damien Sandow vs. Jason Jordan.

On this day in 2012, @wwenxt at @fullsail was BORN!

A post shared by WWE Network (@wwenetwork) on

– Roman Reigns wrote the following about his beard:

