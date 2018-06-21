wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan Thinks He Should Be Velveteen Dream’s Manager, Roman Reigns Comments On His Beard, Clip From First Episode of NXT In Full Sail
– In a post on Twitter, Hulk Hogan suggested that he should be the manager of the Velveteen Dream. The Dream mimicked Hogan’s poses during his entrance at NXT Takeover: Chicago II.
Yo when VelveteenMania hires me as his manager,then we will have “all the gold,HollyWood style”. Brother. HollyWoodHHoganLife
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 19, 2018
– WWE Network has posted a clip from the first episode of NXT in Full Sail, featuring Damien Sandow vs. Jason Jordan.
– Roman Reigns wrote the following about his beard:
That beard getting thick 😍😍
— Jessica💗 (@ReignsProphecy) June 20, 2018
Don’t get attached to it, cuz I’m not! 🤣 https://t.co/wqg26LbHPQ
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 20, 2018