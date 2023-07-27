wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Says He’s Turned Down Several Reality Shows, Films & More
Hulk Hogan says that he is staying busy enough to turn down several reality show pitches, films, TV and more. The WWE Hall of Famer, who previously appeared on Hogan Knows Best, spoke with This Past Weekend for a new interview and talked about the offers that tend to come his way.
“I’ve turned down a bunch of movies,” Hogan said (courtesy of Fightful). “Whole bunch of TV shows. I get calls all the time. With the content I have now with the bar, the restaurant, the retail store, my son is here, my daughter is here, my new baby [fiance Sky Daily] has three kids. There is all kinds of content.”
He continued, “Everyone is banging me all the time to do reality shows. I just shut it all down. Even with appearances and autograph sessions, I use Prince Marketing when I do stuff. Sometimes, the WWE will call me to do stuff. I still work for them, but I’ll kind of pass on that, or I’ll do it. It depends on what the weather is like.”
