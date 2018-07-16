WWE News: Hulk Hogan TV Appearance Never Considered For Extreme Rules, Vince McMahon Not Backstage, Details On Randy Orton’s Return

– PWInsider reports that the entire roster was brought to Extreme Rules, and were told they needed to be there for a meeting. That meeting was so Hulk Hogan could talk to them and apologize for his racist comments. Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier that day. He left the PPV halfway through and was not scheduled to appear on TV at any point.

– Vince McMahon was not backstage last night, but still communicated with officials. Triple H was at the event and Billy Kidman ran gorilla position.

– Randy Orton was kept backstage in a bus until a half-hour before his return. His wife was brought to ringside before the segment.