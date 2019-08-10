Chicago Police Officer Under Investigation for Driving Hulk Hogan on Airport Tarmac With Siren Blaring

– According to a report by The Chicago Tribune, a Chicago police officer is said to be under investigation due to a video WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan posted on his Facebook account. The video shows the officer allegedly giving Hogan a ride in a squad car on the tarmac of O’Hare International Airport.

In the video caption that was posted on August 2, Hogan wrote, “Thank you Chicago PD much love!!!!” Hogan appears to be sitting in the passenger seat of a police vehicle, and his longtime manager Jimmy Hart is sitting behind him. It sounds like the police siren for the car is on and blaring. Hogan jokes, “My Uber’s got a siren.” The cameraman then says, “We love Chicago PD,” and Hogan states in response, “Yes, sir. Chicago PD for life.”

The Tribute reports that the officer was on duty and assigned to the airport when chauffeuring Hogan and Hart. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, would not say if the officer was relieved of his police powers, but the Bureau of Internal Affairs has reportedly launched an investigation into the incident. It’s expected that the officer will lose certification that allows police officers to drive vehicles on airport tarmacs.

Guglielmi stated, “The activity and behavior demonstrated in that video poses a significant risk to the officers and overall aviation safety on the airfield. The superintendent was furious about what he saw.”

At one point, the officer suggested his supervisor offered some level of approval to what happened. When Jimmy Hart stated, “Don’t get in trouble doing this,” the officer then said, “My sergeant. He’s all for it.” Hogan also talked about a large crowd being at the baggage claim area, and the officer stated, “That’s why I don’t have a problem doing this.”

Per the report, Hulk Hogan and Hart were in the city to attend the National Sports Collectors Convention in Rosemont. Hogan and Hart’s representatives were unable to be reached for comment regarding the incident. Well, this is one incident where it appears Hogan is not the one in trouble, for not at least, despite his involvement.