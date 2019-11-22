wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Wants To Face Vince McMahon At WrestleMania 36
Hulk Hogan spoke to WrestlingAC.com while in Saudi Arabia about a potential return to the ring. Highlights are below.
On Returning To The Ring: “I’ve been talking to Vince McMahon. History is very important to me. I’ve had a very long career and part of my career was with a very, very small company and a very gracious lady named Dixie Carter at TNA. I had actually my last match there. That’s hard for me to live with. I want my last match to be in the WWE. I’ve been pushing and negotiating very hard and I’m getting very, very healthy again. I’m in good shape. I’m a little bit under 300 pounds, maybe 295 pounds. I’m getting ready. I’m going to have one little teeny surgery on my back, it’ll take me a couple of months to recover, but I’ve got my eyes focused on WrestleMania.”
On Who He’d Like To Face: “The one I’d love to get in the ring with if I only had one person? It would be Vince McMahon. I’m very sick of his stuff, too.”
