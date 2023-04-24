Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker Media Among Topics For Season 2 of TNT’s ‘Rich and Shameless’

TNT has released a trailer for season two of their series Rich and Shameless, which will cover Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker Media. The docuseries looks at various cases of controversy surrounding wealthy celebrities. Season two debuts on May 7.

In 2016, Gawker shared clips of the Hulk Hogan sex tape, which included racist remarks made by Hogan. Hogan sued Gawker, along with several employees and affiliates, for sharing the tape. A jury ruled in his favor and he was awarded over $120 million in damages. Gawker, meanwhile, filed for bankruptcy and is now defunct.

Other topics this season include Dennis Rodman, Eric Naposki and Lorenzen Wright.