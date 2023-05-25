Hulk Hogan Says He Watches AEW, Talks Whether They Could Overtake WWE Eventually

Hulk Hogan says he watches AEW, and believes that with more “seat time” they could become competitive with WWE. Hogan was a guest on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour and was asked whether he thinks AEW competitive with and even overtake WWE the way that WCW did in the ratings for a period of time. Hogan said that he watches AEW and believes that with more time and experience, they could eventually become competitive. You can check out the highlights below:

Despite being on the short list of wrestlers that you could dub the biggest star in the history of the business, Hulk Hogan tends to be pretty disconnected from the wrestling business these days. He occasionally makes appearances for WWE, but for the most part, he’s off doing his own thing, usually at his memorabilia store in Florida. With that in mind, one would not expect him to watch much current wrestling, particularly outside of WWE, but according to Hogan in an interview on “The MMA Hour,” he not only regularly watches AEW shows, but sees them as a potential legitimate competitor to WWE.

On if AEW could overtake WWE eventually: “You know, I was talking to somebody and I equated it to NASCAR drivers. You know, that you need seat time. You need to spend time in that seat until you start winning championships. It’s almost like AEW is on track, you know? They’re kind of like the Little Engine That Could and they’re on track. I just think they need more seat time. They just need just to be around a little longer to be really, really, really competitive where they could go head-to-head on Monday nights or something like that. But you know, they’re moving forward quite quickly. They’re doing a great job over there.”

On if he watches AEW sometimes: “Yeah, I record everything, brother. I mean, I’m a wrestling fan, come on! I record everything. And I’ll sit back and I’ll fast forward through some stuff, and watch stuff I wanna watch. Or if a match is the s**ts and I can see it going over, I’ll blow right by it. But yeah, I mean, they’ve got a lot of talent over there. A lot of good guys.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The MMA Hour with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.