– A bizarre clip has surfaced on social media showing WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan seemingly working a type of ventriloquism act with an Kermit the Frog puppet. However, the Kermit the Frog puppet is colored orange instead of green, while Hogan has repeat the word, “Brother!” You can view that clip below.

Hogan was using the puppet during a karaoke night event as hit bar, Hogan’s Hangout (h/t Fightful). I guess no one call Disney and let me know to avoid any legal issues.