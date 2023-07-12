wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Works Ventriloquist Act With Orange Kermit the Frog Puppet (Video)
July 12, 2023 | Posted by
– A bizarre clip has surfaced on social media showing WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan seemingly working a type of ventriloquism act with an Kermit the Frog puppet. However, the Kermit the Frog puppet is colored orange instead of green, while Hogan has repeat the word, “Brother!” You can view that clip below.
Hogan was using the puppet during a karaoke night event as hit bar, Hogan’s Hangout (h/t Fightful). I guess no one call Disney and let me know to avoid any legal issues.
Hogan's doing a ventriloquism act now, with an orange Kermit the Frog who says "brother." Whatever entertains the fans on karaoke night I suppose. pic.twitter.com/qN4tZEqR8m
— IANdrew Dice Clay (@IANdrewTheGiant) July 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on The Bloodline Tribal Court Segment on WWE SmackDown
- Bully Ray & Mark Henry Predict Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Rematch for WrestleMania 40
- Kevin Nash Says He Won’t Apologize for Calling LA Knight a ‘Blatant Ripoff’ of The Rock
- Magnum TA On Why It Took Him So Long To Speak With Dark Side Of The Ring, If He Liked His Episode