Hulk Hogan Comments On Wrestling Brock Lesnar, Claims It Happened After Brock’s UFC Run

In an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience (via Fightful), Hulk Hogan spoke about wrestling Brock Lesnar, which he claims happened after Brock’s first UFC run. It didn’t. Lesnar and Hogan had a match in 2002, and Brock’s UFC run was from 2008 to 2011.

Hogan said: “I got him first when he came back from the UFC. I was kind of winding down, putting guys over and doing my thing and Vince goes, ‘I want you to work with Brock.’ I went, ‘Okay.’ I knew his buddy, Brad Rheingans, who was from Minnesota. He was the coach of the Olympic team several years back, and so when Brock was in high school, we had heard of him, we kept an eye on him. When he came back from UFC, they gave him to me first, and he was really intense, brother. He was really intense. So my whole thing is we always grabbed somebody and squeezed him to give him the office. ‘You’ve got my head, you’re about to break my neck,’ you give him the office to lighten up. I squeezed the piss out of him and gave him the office. Finally, I just started calling him Broccoli. I told him, ‘Broccoli’, I got him to laugh a little bit. I said, ‘Let me tell you something. If you keep hurting me in here, if you don’t loosen up on the old man here, I’m gonna make you look really, really bad because you can be in here by yourself.’ I used to tease him all the time because he’s a really good friend, you know? When I got him first, he was really, really intense and now he’s like, he’s turned out to be one of the best workers this business has ever seen. I mean, brother, he draws money. He backpedals. He sells. He’s got instinct. He’s got placement. He knows where he’s at. He listens. You don’t have to tell him what to do. You don’t have to have a writer write the match out. He goes out and listens to the crowd with his mind and his heart. It’s something that’s a lost art form. He’s got it, man. He figured it out.“