Hulk Hogan Says His WWE Deal Isn’t A Legends Deal, Teases Additional Projects

Hulk Hogan says that his WWE deal goes beyond what’s in a Legends Deal and says they have a number of projects coming up. Hogan signed a new deal with the company last year, and he revealed in an interview with Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast that the deal is not a Legends Deal.

“Last year, year and a half ago, I signed a five-year deal with WWE, and it’s not a legends deal, there’s a lot more to it than that,” Hogan said (per Fightful). “But we’ve got a ton of projects, documentary stuff, movie stuff.”

No word as of yet on the details behind those upcoming projects.