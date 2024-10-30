wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Says His WWE Deal Isn’t A Legends Deal, Teases Additional Projects
October 30, 2024 | Posted by
Hulk Hogan says that his WWE deal goes beyond what’s in a Legends Deal and says they have a number of projects coming up. Hogan signed a new deal with the company last year, and he revealed in an interview with Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast that the deal is not a Legends Deal.
“Last year, year and a half ago, I signed a five-year deal with WWE, and it’s not a legends deal, there’s a lot more to it than that,” Hogan said (per Fightful). “But we’ve got a ton of projects, documentary stuff, movie stuff.”
No word as of yet on the details behind those upcoming projects.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Meeting Roddy Piper the First Time, Talks Piper’s Legacy
- Cody Rhodes Feels Good About Where WWE’s At, Says WrestleMania 41 Will Top WrestleMania 40
- Mick Foley Says He Will Stay Friends With Undertaker Despite Their Political Differences
- WWE Reportedly Made Pitch for Hall of Famer & Former ECW Talent at Next Week’s NXT