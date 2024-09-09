Hulk Hogan Thinks WWE Needs To Make Logan Paul A World Champion

In an interview with Impaulsive (via Wrestling Inc), Hulk Hogan said that Logan Paul needs to be a world champion in WWE and thinks it needs to happen as soon as possible. Paul is a former US champion and recently lost the belt to LA Knight at Summerslam.

Hogan said: “You should not be any type of champion except the world’s champion at this point. You need to make that quick transition and if they’re smart, and Triple H is smart, that transition needs to be made this year. There’s not a number they can’t write a check for, brother. Triple H is a very smart man, he gets it, he knows what time it is.”

Paul replied: “We’re going to Netflix as well, right, and the demos are going to overlap. Social media kid, combined with the wrestling era demographic, and I think it could be the perfect intersection. I want to put in the work. I told him, like, I’m … they call me a part-timer, that offends me, but I get it. I’m also expensive.“