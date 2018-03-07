Hulk Hogan’s Battle With Gawker Being Developed as a Film or Limited Series

According to Deadline, Hulk Hogan’s battle with Gawker is being developed by David A. Neuman’s Blackrock Productions as a feature film or limited series. Blackrock Productions has acquired the recently published book ‘Conspiracy, Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue,’ which reviews the series of events that led to the downfall of Gawker from the standpoint of Thiel, the silicon valley mogul who backed Hogan’s lawsuit financially in order to push Gawker to the brink of financial ruin.