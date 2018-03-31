Hulk Hogan’s Kids Want to See Him Return to WWE

Brooke and Nick Hogan spoke with TMZ and said they want to see Hulk Hogan return to WWE. TMZ caught up with Hogan’s children at LAX and asked them about the reports that Hogan was in talks with WWE. Hogan has denied that he will be appearing at WrestleMania, for what it’s worth.

Brooke said that she thinks her dad should go to the show, but adds that she doesn’t know anything about a potential return. Both said that their father keeps them in the dark because he knows they’ll talk with reporters. Nick said, “I think he should run down there [at WrestleMania] and bodyslam everybody.”

Nick also said his dad was still in great shape, saying, “He’s 64 and he still weighs 300 and something pounds. And he warms up with my max. I’m pushing as hard as I can and he’s like, ‘Hey I’m just warming up.’ Physically, he’s insane.”

When asked about Mark Henry’s comments that he’s not sure if he’s ready for Hogan to return given that he still has “a lot of work to be done” to fix things over his racial tirade of several years back, Brooke said, “I think Mark Henry is just afraid of the twenty-four inch pythons, brother.”