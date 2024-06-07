wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
Hulk Hogan’s social media account got hacked on Thursday. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Instagram account to announce that he was hacked, writing:
“Hello Family,
Appreciate your love and support always.
Please do not take notice of any posts posted today.
They are not from me and will be promptly removed.
Thank you,
Hulk”
Hogan’s full Twitter timeline has been deleted.
