Hulk Hogan’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked

June 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan Snoop Dogg Image Credit: WWE

Hulk Hogan’s social media account got hacked on Thursday. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Instagram account to announce that he was hacked, writing:

“Hello Family,

Appreciate your love and support always.

Please do not take notice of any posts posted today.

They are not from me and will be promptly removed.

Thank you,
Hulk”

Hogan’s full Twitter timeline has been deleted.

