Humberto Carrillo Comments On Improvised Ending From Last Night’s WWE Raw

Humberto Carrillo and Sheamus ended up improvising the ending of their match on last night’s Raw after a scary spot, and Carrillo has commented on the situation. As reported last night, the match went to an audible after Carrillo did a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside that led to Sheamus landing on Carrillo’s leg The referee very quickly called for the bell after that.

Carrillo posted to his Twitter account, noting that it is the first time he’s ever been unable to finish a match. It was noted last night that Carrillo was said to be “okay” after the match.

He wrote:

“Last night was the first time I couldn’t finish a match in my whole wrestling career, but when you push the limits as I do anything can happen in a split of second. This is not over @WWESheamus …. untill next time! #WWERaw”