Humberto Carrillo Gets Engaged Over WrestleMania Weekend
– Humberto Carrillo got engaged to his girlfriend over WrestleMania 35 weekend. Carrillo and Tania Ramirez both posted to Instagram to announce the news and WWE congratulated them with the following:
Humberto Carrillo gets engaged
She said, “Yes!”
Humberto Carrillo is a sight to behold in the ring, but he also dazzled with a ring during WrestleMania Week in New York when he popped the question to his future wife. Carrillo and his fiancée revealed the heartwarming news on Instagram, garnering much praise from friends, family and the WWE Universe.
WWE extends its congratulations to the couple and wishes them a very happy future together.
New York me dejo muchas cosas grandes experiencias bonitas mi primer #Wrestlemania y tambien me dejo un recuerdo que me acompañará de por vida!! Gracias amor por aceptar este compromiso estoy seguro que seremos felices y caminaremos juntos por siempre Te amo eternamente @taniaramirezca futura esposa 🥰😘
NOS CASAMOS!💍 Gracias a dios por dejarme coincidir contigo. Quien diría que el muchacho que me quito mi lugar en el salón de clases hace ya casi 5 se convertiría en mi mejor amigo y el amor de mi vida! Gracias por tantos momentos especiales, por tanto amor y tanta dedicación a nuestra historia. Vamos por un siempre juntos! 💪🏽 lleno de amor, confianza y lleno de sueños y metas por cumplir. Dios con nosotros 🧡💛💜