Humberto Carrillo Gets Engaged Over WrestleMania Weekend

– Humberto Carrillo got engaged to his girlfriend over WrestleMania 35 weekend. Carrillo and Tania Ramirez both posted to Instagram to announce the news and WWE congratulated them with the following:

Humberto Carrillo gets engaged

She said, “Yes!”

Humberto Carrillo is a sight to behold in the ring, but he also dazzled with a ring during WrestleMania Week in New York when he popped the question to his future wife. Carrillo and his fiancée revealed the heartwarming news on Instagram, garnering much praise from friends, family and the WWE Universe.

WWE extends its congratulations to the couple and wishes them a very happy future together.