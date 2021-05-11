UPDATE: Latest On Humberto Carrillo’s Status Following WWE Raw Match

UPDATE: A new report has some details on Humberto Carrillo’s status following his match with Sheamus on this week’s Raw. PWInsider reports that according to multiple sources, Carrillo is “okay” after the match.

ORIGINAL: The match on tonight’s WWE Raw pitting Humberto Carrillo against Sheamus reportedly ended with an improvised finish. Tonight’s show saw Carrillo and Sheamus do battle and ended with a double countout, which Fightful Select reports was an audible after Carrillo was injured during the match.

The bout saw Carrillo do a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside that ended up with Sheamus landing on Carrillo’s knee. Carrillo signaled an injury and the referee checked on him, which led to the finish coming on the fly. The original plan for the match was different, although details were not revealed on what the planned finish was.

There’s no update yet on Carrillo’s condition.

Love him or not, gotta admit @WWESheamus has a very high ring IQ!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OvSQyD9QP9 — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021