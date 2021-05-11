wrestling / News
UPDATE: Latest On Humberto Carrillo’s Status Following WWE Raw Match
UPDATE: A new report has some details on Humberto Carrillo’s status following his match with Sheamus on this week’s Raw. PWInsider reports that according to multiple sources, Carrillo is “okay” after the match.
ORIGINAL: The match on tonight’s WWE Raw pitting Humberto Carrillo against Sheamus reportedly ended with an improvised finish. Tonight’s show saw Carrillo and Sheamus do battle and ended with a double countout, which Fightful Select reports was an audible after Carrillo was injured during the match.
The bout saw Carrillo do a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside that ended up with Sheamus landing on Carrillo’s knee. Carrillo signaled an injury and the referee checked on him, which led to the finish coming on the fly. The original plan for the match was different, although details were not revealed on what the planned finish was.
There’s no update yet on Carrillo’s condition.
#USTitle opportunity?@WWESheamus dares ya to EARN it!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aqflDNFYKQ
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
Can @humberto_wwe get one step closer to a #USTitle opportunity against @WWESheamus?
Find out now on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/qG2cUcBfQh
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
Love him or not, gotta admit @WWESheamus has a very high ring IQ!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OvSQyD9QP9
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
The bell has finally sounded for a one-on-one match between @humberto_wwe and @WWESheamus.
Can Carrillo upset the #USChampion on #WWERaw?! pic.twitter.com/ji06FjI7Mi
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
😬😬😬#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DuF56mJD2O
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
.@humberto_wwe gets the signature DUBLIN SMILE courtesy of #USChampion @WWESheamus!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7csRAvKVhs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2021
Oof, yikes and holy shit, and they replayed this Sunset Flip Powerbomb by Humberto Carrillo on Sheamus multiple times… brought to you by Army of the Dead pic.twitter.com/tDLNQRrBu5
— SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 11, 2021
