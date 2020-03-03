wrestling / News

WWE News: Humberto Carrillo Thanks Rey Mysterio For Last Night’s Raw Match, Wrestling Birthdays

March 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Humberto Carrillo WWE

– Humberto Carrillo had his dream team-up become the real thing on last night’s Raw, and he took to Twitter to thank Rey Mysterio. Carrillo teamed with Mysterio to defeat Andrade and Angel Garza on last night’s episode and posted to his Twitter account today to comment on it, as you can see below.

Carrillo will face Andrade for the US Championship on this coming weekend’s Elimination Chamber PPV.

– Happy birthday to the Viking Raiders’ Ivar (36), PJ Black (39) and Mandy Leon (28), all of whom celebrated birthdays today.

