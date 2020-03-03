WWE News: Humberto Carrillo Thanks Rey Mysterio For Last Night’s Raw Match, Wrestling Birthdays

– Humberto Carrillo had his dream team-up become the real thing on last night’s Raw, and he took to Twitter to thank Rey Mysterio. Carrillo teamed with Mysterio to defeat Andrade and Angel Garza on last night’s episode and posted to his Twitter account today to comment on it, as you can see below.

Carrillo will face Andrade for the US Championship on this coming weekend’s Elimination Chamber PPV.

the best team mate i could ever ask for, thanks @reymysterio for making this night special.. it’s not a dream.. it’s the reality! And at the end..the good ones always win. #RAW pic.twitter.com/K17lZFnJrd — Humberto Carrillo (@humberto_wwe) March 3, 2020

– Happy birthday to the Viking Raiders’ Ivar (36), PJ Black (39) and Mandy Leon (28), all of whom celebrated birthdays today.