wrestling / News
Humberto Carrillo Wins US Title Shot At Crown Jewel, New 24/7 Champion Crowned (Pics, Video)
During the kickoff show for WWE Crown Jewel, Humberto Carrillo managed to win a 20-man battle royal to get a shot at AJ Styles and the US title later in the show. He last eliminated Erick Rowan to win the match. Meanwhile in the same match, R-Truth won back the 24/7 title from Sunil Singh after both men were eliminated from the battle royal. Truth is now a 21-time champion.
You can follow along with 411’s live coverage here.
#RTruth @RonKillings baby back The #247Championship from @SinghBrosWWE #WWECrownJewel #Kickoff #BattleRoyale #USChampionship pic.twitter.com/WnjJPi0btJ
— Benji 😳 🇫🇷 🇮🇱 #TeamVirginTonic #TeamBrasCass (@BenjiHJ) October 31, 2019
IT'S NEXT.
Who will emerge victorious in a 20-Man #BattleRoyal to take on @AJStylesOrg for the #USTitle TONIGHT at #WWECrownJewel?! pic.twitter.com/xrfSnGBwa4
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 31, 2019
It's BATTLE ROYAL TIME. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/hAkJpe76Sz
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
The champ is looking on.
Who's it going to be to challenge @AJStylesOrg later tonight? #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/S2xVqUtiEd
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
WHAT'S UP?!
We'll tell you. #WWECrownJewel Kickoff is streaming RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork with a huge 20-MAN #BattleRoyal! pic.twitter.com/O37uufBc3I
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 31, 2019
Hey, shouldn't this make @CedricAlexander #247Champion? #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/rOZ2Y1k9vr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
👀 HARPER. ROWAN.
FACE-TO-FACE! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/EEY3hAQoYz
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
One of these Superstars is about to have a VERY busy night.
Watch closely, @AJStylesOrg. An opportunity for YOUR #USTitle is on the line! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/k9TjLKS40h
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
HE DID IT.@humberto_wwe outlasts 19 other men at #WWECrownJewel to earn himself a #USTitle opportunity against @AJStylesOrg TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/B3dnaupJH0
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
