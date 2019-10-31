wrestling / News

Humberto Carrillo Wins US Title Shot At Crown Jewel, New 24/7 Champion Crowned (Pics, Video)

October 31, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
During the kickoff show for WWE Crown Jewel, Humberto Carrillo managed to win a 20-man battle royal to get a shot at AJ Styles and the US title later in the show. He last eliminated Erick Rowan to win the match. Meanwhile in the same match, R-Truth won back the 24/7 title from Sunil Singh after both men were eliminated from the battle royal. Truth is now a 21-time champion.

