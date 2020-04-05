Humberto Carrillo Wants to Feel the Sensation of Performing at WrestleMania, Discusses His Goal to Win the US Title, His Connection With the Younger Fans

– WWE’s The Bump interviewed Humberto Carrillo earlier today. Below are some highlights. During the show, he talked about his cousin, Angel Garza, competing for the tag team titles with Austin Theory against The Street Profits at WrestleMania 36, his goal of still wanting to beat Andrade for the US title, teaming with Rey Mysterio, and more. Below are some highlights:

Humberto Carrillo on his connection with young fans: “I like to connect with those guys because those guys have a lot of mentality and good mentality of the things that they want to do in the future. If they want to be wrestlers, I feel good to inspire them to be wrestlers or whatever they want to do, and I just want to tell them, ‘Everything you do, do it with love, and everything’s gonna be OK. Everything’s gonna come real good. And just put your entire life there, and it’s going to become there. Just enjoy what you do, and that’s a pretty good thing.’ I don’t know. I feel like want to get in with the kids too. I want to inspire the kids too. I think that’s a good thing.”

Humberto Carrillo on Garza being in action at WrestleMania and if they ever talked about make it there together: “Yes. I mean, it’s a dream. Being at WrestleMania is a dream. And now, I know that one member of my family is going to be there, so hat makes me really proud, but I wanted to feel that sensation too. Like being there. Being part of a WrestleMania, being part of a historic WrestleMania. But I don’t know, as I tell you, it’s not the last one that I can get into. So, I think that it’s going to be lots of WrestleManias more, and I think we can still share a ring together. And let’s see what happens in the next couple of days and years and let’s just keep that work. And that’s it. Just keep working hard and that love in the business.”

His thoughts on teaming up with Rey Mysterio: “Aw man, teaming with Rey Mysterio, it’s been a dream since I was a kid, I remember looking at him back in WCW, and then in WWE. He’s like a hero to a lot of Mexican people, and he’s like the face of the wrestlers in Mexico right now in Mexico. And I think globally, he’s a monster. And teaming up with him, I don’t know, it’s such a dream. It’s unbelievable. I remember last match that I was there tagging to face Andrade and Garza, I remember I was in the corner, and I was looking at Rey, the way that he moves and the way that he do the lucha style and all that kind of stuff, I was thinking, like, ‘How did I get here?’ It’s crazy when it happens, but I feel really blessed to be here in the WWE and being share the ring with Rey Mysterio and all these big Superstars that WWE has.”

Humberto Carrillo on what’s next for him: “For sure, yeah. That’s been the deal since I came here to Raw. I was putting my eyes on that title, and I want that title. I want the championship. I want the United States Championship. I’m gonna work hard until I win it. So, in my mind, I still want to go for it, and I don’t know. I think that’s the first step; getting that title and beating Andrade. I know that it’s hard. He’s a really tough wrestler, but I don’t know. I think I can do it, and I can beat him. It’s going to interesting way to get into those matches again. I’m really excited for it, and for the goals in WWE, I just want to win a position in Raw. I know that it’s hard with all these talent and Superstars that Raw has, and I just want a position very good here with the crowd and just have a good connection. And just my goals are everything. I want to win everything. I came here for everything, and I’m just real excited to be here. I’m actually enjoying every single day here in WWE, and that’s it. I’m here for everything and just working hard and killing it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE’s The Bump, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.