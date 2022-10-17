Humberto Garza Sr. Passes Away, WWE Issues Statement on Passing

Lucha libre legend Humberto Garza Sr. has passed away. CMLL announced that Garza passed away on Sunday at the age of 85.

Garza was a major star in Mexico from the 1950s through the 1970s, working in EMLL/CMLL as well as the Universal Wrestling Association, AAA and several other promotions in the country. He held the Mexican National Middleweight Championship for 228 days in 1968. His last official match was in 1996 for CMLL, teaming with La Fiera & Shocker to defeat Felino, Rambo & Violencia in a two out of three falls match.

Garza Sr. was the grandfather of WWE stars Angel & Humberto, and WWE issued a statement on his passing that you can read below:

Humberto Garza Sr. passes away

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Humberto Garza Sr. Garza Sr. is the patriarch of an incredible wrestling dynasty, with his grandsons Angel & Humberto now competing in WWE as the tag team Los Lotharios. A leader in the Mexican wrestling community, Garza Sr. competed in the EMLL from the 1950s into the 1970s. Angel posted a touching photo on Twitter yesterday in remembrance of his grandfather. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Qz6zy9lsBT — Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) October 16, 2022 Humberto also shared a photo of him & Angel with their grandfather, as he expressed his love for his late grandfather. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humberto Carrillo (@humberto_wwe) WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Humberto Garza Sr.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Garza.