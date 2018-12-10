The Hurricane Added To ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Event

Ring of Honor has announced that The Hurricane was added to an ROH Honor Reigns Supreme event in Concord, North Carolina on January 13. You can see the press release below:

Pro wrestling’s superhero Shane “Hurricane” Helms is headed to Concord, N.C., on Sunday, Jan. 13 for Honor Reigns Supreme, which will stream live worldwide on HonorClub.

Helms, a longtime fan favorite and North Carolina native who has wrestled all over the world, made his ROH debut this past June and almost immediately became embroiled in a feud with “The Villain” Marty Scurll. The natural enemies traded victories before Scurll finally prevailed in a hard-fought, critically acclaimed no-disqualification match that aired on a recent episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling,” and is currently streaming on-demand in its uncensored version for HonorClub.

With the issue between Helms and Scurll settled, the masked man has signed an open contact for Honor Reigns Supreme. His opponent has yet to be determined.

Regardless of who Helms faces, evil-doer in question would take heed to stand back when Helms comes through Concord to perform for his citizens. Join us live to witness it firsthand! Get your tickets now!

ROH HONOR REIGNS SUPREME

SUNDAY, JANUARY 13, 2019

MEET & GREETS @ 5PM ET

BELL TIME @ 7 PM ET

CABARRUS ARENA

4751 NC-49

CONCORD, NC 28025