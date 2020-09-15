WWE News: Hurt Business Brawls With RETRIBUTION, Clip of Seth Rollins vs. Dominik in Steel Cage

– RETRIBUTION attacked Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee in the main event of Raw, but The Hurt Business came out to make an unlikely save. You can see a clip below of the masked stable swarming the ring en masee to attack McIntyre and Lee, only to have MVP, Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin show up. The four brawled with the masked group until Lee and McIntyre dove over the ropes to take them all out.

– WWE also posted a clip of Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio from their Raw steel cage match, which saw Rollins pick up the win and then attack Murphy after for disobeying him: