The Hurt Syndicate Power Through The Outrunners To Retain Tag Titles At AEW Revolution

The Hurt Syndicate remain your AEW World Tag Team Champions, defeating The Outrunners to retain their titles at AEW Revolution. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd during Sunday’s big PPV, with Lashley and Benjamin wiping out first Magnum and then Floyd to get the win. You can see highlights from the match below.

The team have held the titles for 47 days, first claiming them from Private Party on the January 22nd episode of Dynamite. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.