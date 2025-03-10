wrestling / News
The Hurt Syndicate Power Through The Outrunners To Retain Tag Titles At AEW Revolution
The Hurt Syndicate remain your AEW World Tag Team Champions, defeating The Outrunners to retain their titles at AEW Revolution. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd during Sunday’s big PPV, with Lashley and Benjamin wiping out first Magnum and then Floyd to get the win. You can see highlights from the match below.
The team have held the titles for 47 days, first claiming them from Private Party on the January 22nd episode of Dynamite. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
The Youngest Men Alive are ready for their shot at the AEW World Tag Titles!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@TruthMagnum | @TurboFloyd_ pic.twitter.com/i9kmm3nK4x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
They are the AEW World Tag Team Champions & they HURT PEOPLE!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@fightbobby | @sheltyb803 | @The305MVP | @CTFletcherISYMF pic.twitter.com/N1GApyG9iS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
The AEW World Tag Champions, Hurt Syndicate, are showing some early frustrations.
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@fightbobby | @sheltyb803 | @The305MVP | @TurboFloyd_ | @TruthMagnum pic.twitter.com/BdgjpITaFb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
The Champions build momentum!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@fightbobby | @sheltyb803 | @The305MVP | @TurboFloyd_ | @TruthMagnum pic.twitter.com/dtbxhoIoL0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
You son of a…
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@fightbobby | @sheltyb803 | @The305MVP | @TurboFloyd_ | @TruthMagnum pic.twitter.com/GdlAbOEDEM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
That arm drag though!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@fightbobby | @sheltyb803 | @The305MVP | @TurboFloyd_ | @TruthMagnum pic.twitter.com/NYwnb7L3Ls
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
