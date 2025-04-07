Hurt Syndicate Retain World Tag Team Titles At AEW Dynasty, MJF Gets Involved

The Hurt Syndicate defeated the Learning Tree at AEW Dynasty to retain their Tag Team Titles, with MJF getting involved in the match. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith to retain the titles on Sunday’s show.

The finish came when MJF appeared at ringside in the seats and nailed Bill with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Lashley and Benjamin weren’t happy with his appearance but they took out Keith for the pinfall win. You can see highlights from the match below.

The Hurt Syndicate’s AEW World Tag Team Championship reign stands at 75 days. They won the titles from Private Party on the January 22nd episode of Dynamite.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith are LOCKED IN to bring the AEW World Tag Team Championships home to The Learning Tree! Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@TheCaZXL | @BountyKeith pic.twitter.com/Hqgt3gDHdR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025