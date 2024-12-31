Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed Set For AEW Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate will compete against The Acclaimed on this week’s Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Twitter on Monday that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will face on The Acclaimed on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs on TBS and Max, is:

* FTR & Adam Copeland vs. The Death Riders

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page

* Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Acclaimed

* Jeff Jarrett’s career announcement