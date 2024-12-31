wrestling / News
Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed Set For AEW Dynamite
The Hurt Syndicate will compete against The Acclaimed on this week’s Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Twitter on Monday that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will face on The Acclaimed on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs on TBS and Max, is:
* FTR & Adam Copeland vs. The Death Riders
* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter
* Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page
* Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Acclaimed
* Jeff Jarrett’s career announcement
This Wed, January 1
Asheville, NC
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + MAX
Fight For The Fallen@fightbobby/@Sheltyb803 vs @PlatinumMax/@Bowens_Official
Hurt Syndicate vs The Acclaimed
on New Year’s Day
Simulcast on BOTH@TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/g5sPln5S8T
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 30, 2024