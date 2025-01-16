wrestling / News

Hurt Syndicate Get Win In MVP’s First AEW TV Match On Dynamite

January 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Hurt Syndicate 1-15-25 Image Credit: AEW

MVP competed in his first televised match in two years as The Hurt Syndicate defeated Private Party & Mark Briscoe on Dynamite. MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley defeated Private Party and Briscoe on Wednesday’s show, with Benjamin pinning Marq Quen for the win.

Private Party lost their first match since October with the bout.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading