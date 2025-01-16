wrestling / News
Hurt Syndicate Get Win In MVP’s First AEW TV Match On Dynamite
MVP competed in his first televised match in two years as The Hurt Syndicate defeated Private Party & Mark Briscoe on Dynamite. MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley defeated Private Party and Briscoe on Wednesday’s show, with Benjamin pinning Marq Quen for the win.
Private Party lost their first match since October with the bout.
"We are the Hurt Syndicate…and we HURT PEOPLE"
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsonMax @Sheltyb803 | @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/7z3A3OehbI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2025
The Hurt Syndicate tried to get the jump on Briscoe and Private Party!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@FightBobby | @SheltyB803 | @The305MVP | @ZayKassidy | @Marq_Quen | @SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/Gw4UGCFgZp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2025
The AEW World Tag Team Champs finally get the tag!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@ZayKassidy | @Marq_Quen | @SussexCoChicken | @FightBobby | @SheltyB803 | @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/9PEarvv2Bb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2025
♫ They huurrrrt people ♫
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@ZayKassidy | @Marq_Quen | @SussexCoChicken | @FightBobby | @SheltyB803 | @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/PXW5iezA2g
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2025