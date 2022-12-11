wrestling / News
Hustle & Power vs. The Samoan SWAT Team Tag Team Title Match Set for MLW Blood & Thunder
– Major League Wrestling has announced another major title bout for MLW Blood & Thunder. The Team of Hustle & Power will defend the MLW Tag Team Championships against The Samoan SWAT Team. You can check out the match announcement below.
MLW Blood & Thunder is scheduled for January 7, 2023. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:
* World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. YAMATO
* World Tag Team Championships: Hustle & Power (c) vs. The Samoan SWAT Team
* Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K
* Billie Starkz makes MLW debut
* Johnny Fusion returns
The most decorated family in tag team history. Can a new generation win the gold?
🎟️ https://t.co/qFqQJOUYBB 🗺️Philly 📍January 7 pic.twitter.com/HknFVnh1s3
— MLW (@MLW) December 11, 2022
