– Major League Wrestling has announced another major title bout for MLW Blood & Thunder. The Team of Hustle & Power will defend the MLW Tag Team Championships against The Samoan SWAT Team. You can check out the match announcement below.

MLW Blood & Thunder is scheduled for January 7, 2023. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. YAMATO

* World Tag Team Championships: Hustle & Power (c) vs. The Samoan SWAT Team

* Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K

* Billie Starkz makes MLW debut

* Johnny Fusion returns